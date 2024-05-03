Arrests made in relation to killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar: reports

The CBC is reporting several arrests in connection with the killing of a prominent Sikh leader in Surrey last summer.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a high-profile pro-Khalistan activist, was shot and killed in broad daylight outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey in 2023.

The CBC is reporting that police have taken multiple people into custody who were apparently members of a hit squad operating at the direction of the Indian government.

Last September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons that Ottawa was investigating “credible allegations” that New Delhi had been involved in Nijjar’s killing – starting a diplomatic firestorm between the two countries.

The national broadcaster says those arrested played different roles in the murder.

CityNews has reached out to Surrey Guru Nanak Gurdwara, the B.C. Gurdwaras Council and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth for more information.