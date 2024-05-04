Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran’s cemetery; receives 21-gun salute

Princess Anne salutes after laying a commemorative wreath following a tour at the God's Acre cemetery at Esquimalt, B.C., on Saturday, May 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 4, 2024 6:28 pm.

Last Updated May 4, 2024 6:42 pm.

ESQUIMALT, B.C. — Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.

The princess spent more than an hour touring the God’s Acre cemetery, a national historic site in Esquimalt, B.C., that dates back to 1868.

The visit to the secluded, tree-covered cemetery is part of her three-day visit to B.C., which started Friday at North Vancouver with her participation in the commissioning of the first Arctic patrol vessel for Canada’s Pacific fleet.

The princess was on board HMCS Max Bernays early Saturday when it entered the fleet’s home base in Esquimalt Harbour to the greeting of a 21-gun salute.

Her tour will see her attend a commemorative service on Sunday for the Battle of the Atlantic, which will take place at the B.C. legislature.

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is also scheduled to visit the Royal Victoria Yacht Club and members of the Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

6h ago

Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood
Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood

Peel Regional Police said the incidents happened on May 1 and 4 in the same north Mississauga neighbourhood.

16m ago

Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference
Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference

A new bill is on the House of Commons notice paper with regards to foreign interference. It could be introduced as early as the week of May 6.

2h ago

WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members
WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members

WestJet has issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the union representing its aircraft maintenance engineers Saturday.

updated

2h ago

Top Stories

'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

6h ago

Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood
Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood

Peel Regional Police said the incidents happened on May 1 and 4 in the same north Mississauga neighbourhood.

16m ago

Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference
Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference

A new bill is on the House of Commons notice paper with regards to foreign interference. It could be introduced as early as the week of May 6.

2h ago

WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members
WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members

WestJet has issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the union representing its aircraft maintenance engineers Saturday.

updated

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the university of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the university of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.

20h ago

2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:35
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub

Wychwood Barns in the heart of the Wychwood neighbourhood has become a destination for the arts. It's also home to environmental groups like EcoSpark. Nick Westoll has more.

2:07
Celebrating over a century of theatre in Leslieville
Celebrating over a century of theatre in Leslieville

The Redwood Theatre is celebrating 110 years in Leslieville. Videographer Audra Brown takes us inside the theatre to see how it's being revamped for the upcoming summer season.

1:39
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns

As Your Community visits the neighbourhood of Wychwood, Nick Westoll gets a tour of Wychwood Barns to learn more about the facility.

More Videos