One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning in Brampton.

Peel police say they were called to Ivor Crescent in the area of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway just before 7:30 a.m.

Police say they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition where they were pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on suspects.