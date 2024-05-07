Blue Jays reunite with Aaron Sanchez on minor-league deal

A familiar face is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

The Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with right-hander Aaron Sanchez, Sportsnet can confirm.

Sanchez is slated to be a starter for triple-A Buffalo.

Fans may remember the hurler from his time in Toronto from 2014 to 2019. In his six years with the Jays, he finished with a 32-33 record while pitching to a 3.96 ERA in 571.0 innings pitched. He made 92 starts and 174 appearances for the team.

He earned the only All-Star nod of his career in 2016 and finished seventh in Cy Young voting after carrying a league-leading 3.00 ERA in 192.0 innings pitched for the Blue Jays. Sanchez was a key member of teams that advanced to the ALCS in 2015 and ’16.

In his final years in Toronto, he dealt with various hand injuries, limiting his production and he was subsequently traded to the Houston Astros in 2019 as part of a package for outfielder Derek Fisher.

His latest stop was in the minor leagues with the Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks last season. He made 22 appearances in triple-A, starting 20 games but finished the year with a rough 5.54 ERA in 89.1 innings.

He last played in the majors in 2022 with the Twins, pitching in eight games and starting three. He finished the year with a 4.71 ERA and became a free agent after the season.

All in all, the 31-year-old has a career 38-38 record and 4.16 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 541 strikeouts across eight major league seasons.