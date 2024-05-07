Police search for man after female found dead at Oshawa home
Posted May 7, 2024 2:13 pm.
Last Updated May 7, 2024 2:59 pm.
Police in Durham Region investigating the death of a female at a home in Oshawa are looking for a 31-year-old man who they believe lives with her.
Officers responded to a well-being call at the residence near Rideau Street and Saguenay Avenue, near King Street West and Park Road North, around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
When police arrived, they found the female deceased inside the home. Investigators have not revealed her age or provided details on how she died.
“Police have been unable to locate a male associated to the female and residence, and have concerns for his safety,” a release states.
Investigators believe Lal Kannampuzha Poulose is driving a blue Ford Escape with Ontario licence plate CXKZ784.
He is described as being around five feet eight inches tall with a medium build.
“If you see the vehicle or male, please do not approach, and immediately contact 911,” police said.
Investigators haven’t said if he is a person of interest or suspect in the investigation.