Police search for man after female found dead at Oshawa home

Police in Durham Region investigating the death of a female at a home in Oshawa are looking for a 31-year-old man who they believe lives with her.

Officers responded to a well-being call at the residence near Rideau Street and Saguenay Avenue, near King Street West and Park Road North, around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found the female deceased inside the home. Investigators have not revealed her age or provided details on how she died.

“Police have been unable to locate a male associated to the female and residence, and have concerns for his safety,” a release states.

Investigators believe Lal Kannampuzha Poulose is driving a blue Ford Escape with Ontario licence plate CXKZ784.

Durham police are looking for a man after a female was found dead at a home in Oshawa on May 7, 2024. (Durham Regional Police Service)

Durham police are looking for a man believed to be driving this vehicle after a female was found dead at a home in Oshawa on May 7, 2024. (Durham Regional Police Service)

He is described as being around five feet eight inches tall with a medium build.

“If you see the vehicle or male, please do not approach, and immediately contact 911,” police said.

Investigators haven’t said if he is a person of interest or suspect in the investigation.