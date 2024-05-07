The latest developments on the shooting outside Drake’s Toronto mansion

Police say one man has been sent to hospital after a Toronto shooting, which local news outlets say happened near Drake's home. Drake watches the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers during NBA playoff action in Toronto, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 12:12 pm.

One man has been sent to hospital after a shooting outside rapper Drake’s mansion in Toronto. Police have taped off the area as they continue to investigate. Here are the latest developments (all times eastern):

11:30 a.m. 

Toronto Police Insp. Paul Krawczyk says a security guard who was standing outside Drake’s sprawling home was injured in the overnight shooting and remains in serious condition in hospital.

He told reporters on the scene that police are looking for suspects who fled in a vehicle, but did not provide any descriptions. 

Krawczyk says investigators have collected surveillance video that captured the shooting, but are still analyzing the footage. 

He could not confirm if Drake was at home during the shooting, but said police have been in contact with the rapper’s team and they are co-operating.

He stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages and that he couldn’t speak about a possible motive for the shooting. 

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward with information and say there will be an increased officer presence in the neighbourhood. 

11:12 a.m.

There is a large police presence outside Drake’s home in the affluent Bridle Path neighbourhood, with multiple cruisers seen on the street. 

Officials have not confirmed any connection between Drake and the shooting, or whether he was home at the time. Representatives for Drake did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 

Police are expected to provide an update to the media on the scene. 

10:30 a.m.

One man was rushed to hospital after officers responded to a shooting around 2 a.m. near Post Road and Park Lane Circle, Toronto police said. The intersection is just north of Drake’s mansion. 

Paramedics say they transported a man to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

A suspect fled in a vehicle, police said without offering any descriptions.

The incident comes amid a rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar that hit a fever pitch in the last week as both released multiple tracks with unsubstantiated allegations about each other. 

There is no indication the feud is connected to the shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

