Man seriously injured in Rexdale shooting

Toronto police are searching for two suspects following a shooting in Rexdale on Tuesday morning.

Officers and paramedics were called to the area of Silverstone Drive and Mount Olive Drive, near Finch Avenue West and Kipling Avenue, just after 7:30 a.m.

It’s not clear where the shooting occurred but police have taped off an area outside a couple of residences that are part of a Toronto Community Housing complex.

Upon arrival, officers found the injured man and paramedics transported him to a hospital. Emergency responders tell 680 NewsRadio the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Police say two suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. They were last seen heading north on Silverstone, possibly in a black SUV.

Toronto police investigate a shooting near Silverstone Drive and Mount Olive Drive in Rexdale on Aug. 18, 2026. (Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

It’s the second shooting police are investigating in Rexdale since the morning. Earlier, officers were called to a residential area near Finch Avenue West and Humberline Drive after gunfire struck a home and several parked vehicles. It’s not yet known if the two shootings are connected at this point.