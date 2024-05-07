US seeks information from Tesla on how it developed and verified whether Autopilot recall worked

FILE - A Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo., June 18, 2023. Shares of Tesla stock rallied Monday, April 29, 2024, after the electric vehicle maker's CEO, Elon Musk, paid a surprise visit to Beijing over the weekend and reportedly won tentative approval for its driving software. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2024 7:05 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 7:12 am.

DETROIT (AP) — Federal highway safety investigators want Tesla to tell them how and why it developed the fix in a recall of more than 2 million vehicles equipped with the company’s Autopilot partially automated driving system.

Investigators with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have concerns about whether the recall remedy worked because Tesla has reported 20 crashes since the remedy was sent out as an online software update in December.

In a l etter to Tesla posted on the agency’s website Tuesday, investigators wrote that they could not find a difference between warnings to the driver to pay attention before the recall and after the new software was sent out. The agency said it will evaluate whether driver warnings are adequate, especially when a driver-monitoring camera is covered.

The agency asked for volumes of information about how Tesla developed the fix, and zeroed in on how the company used human behavior to test the recall effectiveness.

The 18-page letter asks how Tesla used human behavior science in designing Autopilot, and the company’s assessment of the importance of evaluating human factors.

It also wants Tesla to identify every job involved in human behavior evaluation and the qualifications of the workers. And it asks Tesla to say whether the positions still exist.

Tesla is in the process of laying off about 10% of its workforce, about 14,000 people, in an effort to cut costs to deal with falling global sales. CEO Elon Musk is telling Wall Street that the company is more of an artificial intelligence and robotics firm rather than an automaker.

NHTSA said it will evaluate the “prominence and scope” of Autopilot’s controls to address misuse, confusion and use in areas that the system is not designed to handle.

It also said that Tesla has stated that owners can decide whether they want to opt in to parts of the recall remedy, and that it allows drivers to reverse parts of it.

Safety advocates have long expressed concern that Autopilot, which can keep a vehicle in its lane and a distance from objects in front of it, was not designed to operate on roads other than limited access highways.

Tesla tells owners that the system cannot drive itself despite its name, and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

updated

1h ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

1h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

14h ago

Man seriously injured in Bayview and Lawrence shooting
Man seriously injured in Bayview and Lawrence shooting

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the north end of Toronto. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Paramedics...

5m ago

Top Stories

Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village
Man dead, woman injured after early-morning shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village

One man is dead, and a woman was injured following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village neighbourhood. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive, near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road,...

updated

1h ago

City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs
City backtracks on signs at baseball diamond with set of rules that included no home runs

It's time to play ball in a west-end park after the City of Toronto removed signage at MacGregor Playground with questionable rules for a baseball diamond. Community and online backlash resulted in...

1h ago

Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa
Man charged with stabbing wife, daughter during domestic incident in Oshawa

A 54-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed his wife and adult daughter during a domestic incident in Oshawa last weekend. Officers were called to a home in the area of Adelaide Avenue...

14h ago

Man seriously injured in Bayview and Lawrence shooting
Man seriously injured in Bayview and Lawrence shooting

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the north end of Toronto. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Paramedics...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week
Warm, sunny start not going to last the week

The warm and sunny start to the week isn't expected to last to the weekend with rain on the way. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.

16h ago

2:00
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans
Popular sports bar hosts 'Rage Room' for Leafs fans

Boston Pizza has rolled out with a space for angry Maple Leafs fans to blow off some steam after a disappointing weekend. David Zura takes a look.
1:55
Cooler weather by late week
Cooler weather by late week

Temperatures will rise to the low 20's to begin the week but will fall back around 15 degrees in the GTA late in the week.
3:21
Outdoor exhibition in Toronto marking Red Dress Day
Outdoor exhibition in Toronto marking Red Dress Day

An outdoor exhibition was held in Toronto calling for action on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos