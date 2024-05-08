Trucker’s body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario

CHANNEL-PORT AUX BASQUES, N.L. — Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario then sent back to his home province, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.

The OPP say surveillance video from a gas station in Summerstown, Ont., shows 51-year-old Brian Lush close to his truck on April 24, which indicated he was on his way home to western Newfoundland.

Police say an extensive search started that day but failed to turn up anything, except Lush’s personal belongings in the vehicle.

On Monday, the OPP confirmed Lush has been found dead and foul play was not suspected, but the police force did not say where his body was found.

The following day, the RCMP in Newfoundland issued a statement confirming that Lush’s remains were found Monday inside his tractor-trailer after it arrived in Port aux Basques in southwestern Newfoundland.

OPP spokesman Bill Dickson did not respond when asked by email if OPP officers had searched the trailer.

“Any additional information will be shared with the family,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press