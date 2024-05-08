Trucker’s body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2024 4:58 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 5:12 pm.

CHANNEL-PORT AUX BASQUES, N.L. — Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario then sent back to his home province, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.

The OPP say surveillance video from a gas station in Summerstown, Ont., shows 51-year-old Brian Lush close to his truck on April 24, which indicated he was on his way home to western Newfoundland.

Police say an extensive search started that day but failed to turn up anything, except Lush’s personal belongings in the vehicle.

On Monday, the OPP confirmed Lush has been found dead and foul play was not suspected, but the police force did not say where his body was found.

The following day, the RCMP in Newfoundland issued a statement confirming that Lush’s remains were found Monday inside his tractor-trailer after it arrived in Port aux Basques in southwestern Newfoundland.

OPP spokesman Bill Dickson did not respond when asked by email if OPP officers had searched the trailer.

“Any additional information will be shared with the family,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

1h ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

5h ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

6h ago

