Almost 190 alleged hate crimes reported in 2024, nearly half of them antisemitic: police

Toronto police command post is seen in a Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto.
Toronto police command post is seen in a Jewish neighbourhood in Toronto. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 31, 2024 12:02 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 12:10 pm.

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic.

Police officials say 365 incidents were reported last year, up from 248 the previous year, and 59 people were charged in relation to 61 of those incidents. More than a third of the incidents that led to charges took place after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Since Oct. 7, police say they have responded to 1,270 calls for suspected hate crimes and that they are receiving an average of 159 hate crime calls a month.

“We have confirmed 300 suspected hate crimes since October 7th, resulting in 94 arrests and 243 hate crime occurrence related charges,” Deputy Chief Rob Johnson, adding hate crime occurrences are up 64 per cent over the same period last year.

“Anti-Semitism continues to account for more reported hate crimes than any other category. Of the 187 hate crimes so far in 2024, 47 per cent were anti-Semitic.”

The report presented at a meeting of the Toronto Police Service Board on Thursday noted the majority of hate crimes targeted members of the Jewish and 2SLGBTQ+ communities followed by the Black and Muslim communities.

Mischief to property, assault and uttering threats were the most commonly reported criminal offences motivated by hate.

Police say the rise in hate crime incidents has forced them to increase the number of officers assigned to the Hate Crime Unit (HCU) to 32, up from six.

The number of hate crimes occurring at or on public transit locations increased by 52 per cent in 2023 while there was a 23 per cent increase in the number of incidents at or on school property.

Police also noted that there has been a 27 per cent increase in unprovoked assaults targeting members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

“Over the past three years there has been a notable rise in anti-2SLGBTQI+ reported occurrences with protests relating to events such as Drag Story Hours, and debates concerning the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity into school curriculums being potential contributing factors,” police said in a report presented Thursday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

2h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police say they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto Police...

1h ago

Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged
Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged

Three men from Brampton are facing a combined 292 charges after they were pulled over by police during a traffic stop, resulting in officers seizing more than 60 stolen credit cards and illegal drugs. Mississauga...

4h ago

Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels
Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding 5G cellular service in a number of subway tunnels at Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was on hand to share development details...

1h ago

Top Stories

Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school
Vulnerable boy dies after allegedly being left alone in room at Ontario school

An Ontario mother is devastated after her 16-year-old son with special needs was found unresponsive and alone at his school two weeks ago, and later pronounced dead. Brenda Davis, whose son Landyn had...

2h ago

Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment
Toronto police say trespassing law doesn't give power to clear U of T encampment

Toronto police say they will only take action to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Toronto in case of emergency or to carry out a court order. In an update to the Toronto Police...

1h ago

Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged
Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged

Three men from Brampton are facing a combined 292 charges after they were pulled over by police during a traffic stop, resulting in officers seizing more than 60 stolen credit cards and illegal drugs. Mississauga...

4h ago

Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels
Rogers starts to expand 5G network to remaining TTC subway tunnels

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding 5G cellular service in a number of subway tunnels at Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was on hand to share development details...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise

Temperatures in the upcoming week sit in the 20's with the Humidex sitting around 30, with a slight risk of thunderstorms ahead as well.

16h ago

2:31
Ford government introduces new graduation requirement for high school students
Ford government introduces new graduation requirement for high school students

Starting in 2025, Ontario students will be required to pass a financial literacy test to graduate. As Tina Yazdani reports, while teachers see the merit, there are concerns about the implementation and timing. 

17h ago

3:20
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school
Vulnerable student dies after allegedly being left alone at school

The 16 year old’s mother says her son had special needs and warned the school he could not be left alone because he suffered seizures.

18h ago

1:51
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school
Doug Ford denounces shooting at Toronto Jewish school

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested to reporters, without any evidence to date, that immigrants may be behind the shooting at an all-girls Jewish school in Toronto.

23h ago

2:25
Showers expected to return next week
Showers expected to return next week

Warm and sunny this weekend but showers will return next week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos