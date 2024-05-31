Over 60 stolen credit cards and drugs seized during Brampton traffic stop, 3 men charged

OPP
OPP officers seized over 60 credit cards, more than 20 identity documents, and a quantity of drugs, including suspected heroin and methamphetamine (meth). Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 31, 2024 7:26 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2024 7:27 am.

Three men from Brampton are facing a combined 292 charges after they were pulled over by police during a traffic stop, resulting in officers seizing more than 60 stolen credit cards and illegal drugs.

Mississauga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic stops in the Peel Centre Drive area near Dixie Road and Queen Street East at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they pulled over a vehicle driven by one of the accused.

OPP officers seized over 60 credit cards, more than 20 identity documents, and a quantity of drugs, including suspected heroin and methamphetamine (meth).

Three men, all from Brampton, were arrested at the scene. They were identified as 25-year-old Vishaldeep Singh, 25-year-old Jaskaran Singh and 24-year-old Sukhjinder Singh.

OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser. Photo: OPP file.

The three accused face a number of similar offences, including 61 counts each of possession of a credit card, 12 counts each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and 22 counts each of possession of identity document, among other charges.

They’re expected to appear in court on July 11.

An OPP spokesperson said investigators are committed to returning the stolen identity documents and banking cards to the rightful owners.

“If any member of the public has had their driver’s license, health card, credit card or debit card stolen in the Peel Region area recently, please contact the Mississauga OPP at 905-858-8670,” the OPP spokesperson wrote in a news release.

