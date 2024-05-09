B.C. creates a special homicide unit as gangs involved in 46 per cent of murders

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth speaks during an RCMP news conference announcing a significant seizure of illegal tobacco products in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, March 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 9, 2024 5:29 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 5:43 pm.

VICTORIA — British Columbia is forming a specialized gang-related homicide investigation team, saying gangland murders now make up almost 50 per cent of the killings in the province.

Data from the Ministry of Public Safety says gang-related homicides have climbed from 21 per cent of all killings in the province in 2003 to 46 per cent last year.

Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s public safety minister and solicitor general, says the new Integrated Gang Homicide Team will investigate gang-connected murders.

He says the 18-member team is expected to be in full operation by late this year or early 2025.

Members of the gang homicide unit will become part of the Lower Mainland’s RCMP-led Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, but will focus on gang cases.

Supt. Mandeep Mooker, the officer in charge of the homicide team, says gang-related homicides are often more time consuming to investigate due to planning by the gangs, witness reluctance and evidence tampering.

“As of December 2023, IHIT reported 356 unsolved homicides,” the government says in a news release.

“The establishment of the new Integrated Gang Homicide Team will strengthen investigative capabilities, enabling IHIT to redirect team members to focus on these cases.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

45m ago

Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash
Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash

Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash...

2h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for 10 people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

2h ago

Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'
Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'

As if head lice weren’t hard to eliminate, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. "A huge dip after COVID, it took a while to come back, but it's back fast and furious," says...

21m ago

Top Stories

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

45m ago

Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash
Police told to take training on pursuits after fatal wrong-way GTA highway crash

Police officers and emergency dispatchers in Durham Region have been instructed to complete a mandatory training course on suspect pursuits within the next two months in light of a wrong-way highway crash...

2h ago

Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport
Additional suspect in largest gold heist in Canadian history arrested at Pearson Airport

Peel Regional Police say they've now identified, charged or issued warrants for 10 people suspected of planning and pulling off the largest gold heist in Canada's history, with the latest arrest taking...

2h ago

Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'
Experts warning of significant increase in 'super lice'

As if head lice weren’t hard to eliminate, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. "A huge dip after COVID, it took a while to come back, but it's back fast and furious," says...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Protesters clash at U of T encampment
Protesters clash at U of T encampment

Counter-protesters confronted pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside their encampment at U of T, calling on the university to take action.

18h ago

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

23h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

21h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.
2:49
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers
Business Report: Canadian airlines given failing grades from customers

Canada's two largest airlines are near the bottom when it comes to customer satisfaction. Plus, there's been another frightening incident involving a Boeing plane. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos