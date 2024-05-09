Will Canada ban TikTok, too?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, India was the first country to ban TikTok. The United States just passed a law that would see the popular app banned if it isn’t sold in the coming months. Canada is conducting its own security review of the app. All of this because the app’s owner, ByteDance is a Chinese company based in Beijing.

Anja Karadeglija is a reporter and editor for The Canadian Press. “I think people are really waking up to the role that algorithms play in our society and the massive power that those behind these algorithms can wield as a result,” she said.

What exactly are the security concerns here? How much do they matter to ordinary Canadians? What measures might Canada take, and when? And how would Canadians feel about the House of Commons deciding what apps they get to download?