Enbridge Q1 profit down on non-cash, net unrealized derivative fair value loss

The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 8:05 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 8:26 am.

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it recorded a non-cash, net unrealized derivative fair value loss as well as costs related to job cuts announced in February.

The pipeline company says its profit attributable to common shareholders amounted to $1.42 billion or 67 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result was down from a profit of $1.73 billion or 86 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned 92 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 85 cents per share in the first quarter of 2023.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 81 cents per share for the quarter, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Enbridge chief executive Greg Ebel says strong operational performance and execution drove record financial results in the quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing, man in custody

A man is in custody, and three people are injured, one critically, following a triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in the...

updated

26m ago

Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%
Employment rises by 90,000 in April, jobless rate unchanged at 6.1%

Canadian employers added 90,000 jobs in April, marking the largest employment gain in more than a year. Statistics Canada released its labour force survey on Friday, which says the jobless rate held...

breaking

7m ago

Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season
Toronto to be granted WNBA expansion team for 2026 season

The WNBA is coming to Toronto as the city will be awarded an expansion franchise to begin play in 2026, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday. The CBC's Shireen Ahmed was the first to report on the news. Billionaire...

5m ago

Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated
Uninsured patient faces major hospital bills in Ontario after having legs amputated

Josue Rivero dreamed of a better life when he relocated from Mexico in late 2021 to join his mother in Canada. That dream, however, quickly became a nightmare when just over a year later, he fell critically...

14h ago

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

14h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

13h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

14h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

15h ago

4:00
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe following a first round playoff loss. Lindsay Dunn looks at the dismissal and some of the potential candidates to replace Keefe behind the bench.

21h ago

