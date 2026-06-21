Man, 44, charged in Riverside robbery and assault investigation

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man who was wanted in connection with a robbery and aggravated assault investigation in the city’s Riverside neighbourhood earlier this month.

According to investigators, a victim was unloading their car in the area of Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue just before 5 p.m. on June 12, when an unknown man approached the victim and assaulted them before taking off with some of the victim’s property.

Police say the assault was unprovoked, and the victim was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have charged 44-year-old Jefferson Henry of Toronto with robbery, aggravated assault and two counts of breaching probation.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Sunday.