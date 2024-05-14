Varsho lifts Blue Jays to extra-innings win in Baltimore, Bichette adds 3 hits

Bo Bichette
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, left, steals second base against Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, right, during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass).

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2024 5:11 am.

Daulton Varsho shined with the glove and the bat to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win in extra innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The Blue Jays overcame two home runs by Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, tying the game on Varsho’s solo shot in the eighth and then prevailing in extra innings. Ernie Clement led off the 10th with a bunt single off Jacob Webb that moved the automatic runner to third.

Jordan Romano pitched the ninth and 10th. The Orioles moved their automatic runner to third on Anthony Santander’s leadoff flyout, but Colton Cowser struck out looking. Jordan Westburg drew a walk, and slumping centre-fielder Cedric Mullins hit a routine grounder on the first pitch to end it.

Bo Bichette had three hits and a walk for the Blue Jays.

Varsho makes highlight-reel grab to rob home run

Ryan O’Hearn nearly followed Rutschman’s solo shot in the fourth with one of his own, but Varsho made a leaping catch above the wall in centre field.

“I didn’t think it was going to go that far, to be honest,” Varsho said. “But then I just kept drifting, and I was like, ‘Oh boy, this is going to get out.’ Then I just kind of made the jump, and hopefully, it went in my glove.”

Toronto starter José Berríos allowed all three Baltimore hits. He struck out four and walked one in seven innings.

Corbin Burnes allowed a run and six hits in six innings for the Orioles.

Toronto was without outfielders George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier and third baseman Justin Turner, who have battled illness lately. Danny Jansen also missed his second straight game due to back spasms.

Kyle Bradish starts for the Orioles on Tuesday night against Toronto’s Chris Bassitt in the middle game of this series.

