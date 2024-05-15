Japan’s economy shrinks on weak consumer spending, auto woes

FILE - People walk across a pedestrian crossing in Ginza shopping district in Tokyo on March 31, 2023. The Japanese economy shrank at an annual rate of 2% in the first quarter of this year, as consumption and exports declined, the government said Thursday, May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 11:04 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 11:12 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese economy shrank at an annual rate of 2% in the first quarter of this year, as consumption and exports declined, the government said Thursday.

Although unemployment has stayed relatively low in the world’s fourth largest economy at about 2.6%, wage growth has been slow and prices have risen partly due to weakness of the yen against the U.S. dollar.

Quarter-to-quarter, the preliminary seasonally adjusted gross domestic product, or GDP, a measure of the value of a nation’s products and services, slipped 0.5% in the January-March period, according to the Cabinet Office.

The annual rate measures what would have happened if the quarterly rate lasted a year.

The Japanese yen has been trading at three-decade lows recently, with the U.S. dollar costing about 155 yen. That has helped tourism but hurts spending power, especially for a nation that imports almost all its energy.

The latest results were generally worse than what analysts had forecast. Sluggish consumer spending is a big problem since private consumption accounts for half of Japanese economic activity.

Also denting growth were the problems at automaker Toyota Motor Corp.’s subsidiary, although production is now back up. Earlier this year, the Japanese government ordered Daihatsu Motor Co. to halt production of its entire lineup because of faked safety test results.

Robert Carnell, analyst at ING, noted the disruptions of car production and sales due to the safety scandal brought down overall growth, but that means they likely will bounce back later in the year.

“Monthly activity data already shows a gradual normalization since March,” he said.

The latest data provides a challenge for Japan’s central bank on when to further raise interest rates, an action that’s expected to come sooner or later, possibly in July.

Policy makers are likely to proceed with more caution in a weak economy. The Bank of Japan raised interest rates earlier this year for the first time since 2007, but only to a range of zero to 0.1% from minus 0.1%.

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press


Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction
Kensington community rallying behind senior resident facing eviction

The Kensington community is working to rally around a 70-year-old resident who is being evicted for not being able to afford rent. Maria Santos has been living in the Kensington community for 30 years....

3h ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

8h ago

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

2h ago

Man arrested in Toronto child sexual abuse material investigation
Man arrested in Toronto child sexual abuse material investigation

Toronto police have made an arrest in a child sexual abuse material investigation. Investigators say on May 15, members of the Internet Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the area...

1h ago

