Man wanted for intimate partner violence offences in Brampton

A Peel Region man is wanted in an ongoing intimate partner violence investigation in Brampton.

Investigators said 27-year-old Mahad Amjad of no fixed address has allegedly committed several offences relating to an intimate partner violence-related incident on May 10 in Brampton.

Amjad is evading the authorities and remains wanted, police said.

The suspect is believed to be armed and is considered dangerous. If he’s observed, members of the public are urged not to approach him and to call 911.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued, and police have released his photo.