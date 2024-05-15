Cost of national pharmacare program $400M more than government projections: PBO

Drugs are seen on the shelves of a pharmacy
Drugs are seen on the shelves of a pharmacy in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Cormac MacSweeney

Posted May 15, 2024 4:20 pm.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 4:21 pm.

A new report from the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates the first five years of the federal pharmacare program will cost $1.9 billion, which is $400 million more than what the government set aside in the last budget.

However, advocates say the numbers are flawed because the report doesn’t take into account bulk buy savings or how provincial deals may be structured.

Steven Staples with the Canadian Health Coalition tells CityNews there will also be savings for the overall system by getting people the drugs they need.

“If we can improve the health care of those Canadians by keeping them out of the health care system, that’s going to improve it for everybody,” he said, adding the benefits outweigh the costs.

“Not only is it going to reduce costs across the whole system but it will save lots of people money by having a universal single-payer system.”

The PBO does admit there is a lot of uncertainty about the program and several factors could either reduce or increase costs for the government.

Related:

Health Minister Mark Holland said during the program’s announcement back in February the price tag was likely to change based on negotiations with provinces and territories.

The Conservatives criticize what they are calling cost overruns and a half-baked plan by the Liberals.

The first phase of pharmacare is set to cover diabetes and contraception medication with the federal government planning to expand drugs covered in future years.

If the federal government moves towards fully implementing national pharmacare, that wider program is expected to cost roughly $40 billion a year.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

3m ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

2h ago

Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two tow trucks at a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called...

19m ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

5h ago

Top Stories

Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario
Alert Ready admits not everyone received emergency system test in Ontario

A test of Canada's national emergency alert system did not go as planned across Ontario on Wednesday. Ontarians were supposed to receive a test alert on their cellphones, as well as through TV and...

3m ago

Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering
Ontario's 'Crypto King' arrested and charged with fraud, laundering

Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Ontario Crypto King who went bankrupt and endured an alleged kidnapping, has been arrested and charged following a 16-month investigation. Pleterski's arrest was...

2h ago

Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough
Toronto police investigating reports of shots fired at 2 tow trucks in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after gunshots were fired at two tow trucks at a plaza parking lot near Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called...

19m ago

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

4h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

5h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

5h ago

1:12
Impaired drivers will see stricter penalties in Ontario
Impaired drivers will see stricter penalties in Ontario

New legislation will see anyone convicted of impaired driving causing death lose their license for life. As well anyone convicted of impaired driving will now have to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle upon first offence.

5h ago

2:50
Children's Aid Society agencies placing more Ontario kids in unsafe motels
Children's Aid Society agencies placing more Ontario kids in unsafe motels

The lack of foster homes in Ontario is forcing Children's Aid Society agencies to place more kids in unsafe motels and hotels. As Tina Yazdani reports, advocates calling on the Ford government to properly fund the child welfare system

22h ago

More Videos