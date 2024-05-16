Drake leads the 2024 BET Awards nominations with 7, followed closely by Nicki Minaj

FILE - Nicki Minaj accepts the video vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 11:12 am.

Drake is the leading nominee for next month’s BET Awards, followed closely by Nicki Minaj.

The Canadian rapper received seven nominations Thursday, including an album of the year nod for his eighth studio album, “For All the Dogs.” One of the awards he’s up for is the music video for “First Person Shooter,” his collaboration with J. Cole that may have been the catalyst for his recent beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Minaj received six nominations, including for album of the year for her highly anticipated “Pink Friday 2” release. Two of her nominations were for her song with Ice Spice, “Barbie World,” part of the blockbuster “Barbie” soundtrack.

Victoria Monét, one of several artists to receive five nominations, is scheduled to perform at the show, which will be held June 30 in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, received four nominations, including for best female R&B/pop artist as well as recognition for two “Cowboy Carter” tracks, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Her collaboration with Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix),” is competing against songs by Minaj, Usher, Cardi B and Drake.

Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy,” which features SZA and Sexyy Red, is competing for the best collaboration and two other awards.

The BET Awards extend beyond music with honors for film, acting and sports figures.

“Renaissance,” the Beyoncé tour film that was released in theaters late last year, is also nominated for best movie.

Super Bowl headliner Usher is among the artists vying for four awards, along with 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Tyla, who won the inaugural best African music performance honor at the Grammy Awards.

Joining Monét, the best new artist Grammy winner, with five nominations apiece are J. Cole, Sexyy Red and SZA.

Sexyy Red will also perform during the show, as will Muni Long, Latto, Glorilla and Shaboozey.

The film nominees this year are: “American Fiction”; “Bob Marley: One Love”; “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; “The Book of Clarence”; “The Color Purple”; “The Equalizer 3” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Simone Biles, Naomi Asaka, Steph Curry, Lebron James and Patrick Mahomes are among the sports stars competing for awards.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach
Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach

Large crowds are expected this weekend for Victoria Day celebrations in the east end of the city and Toronto police are laying out their plan to keep everyone safe during the firework display at Ashbridges...

43m ago

Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application
Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application

Ontario has warned Toronto Public Health's top doctor to drop the city's drug decriminalization application with Health Canada. Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner wrote...

46m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

1h ago

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

5h ago

