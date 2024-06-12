Two males in custody after argument on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Two males are in custody after an argument on a TTC buses led to three people with injuries.

Police say they were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. for reports of a verbal argument.

One male was located with a stab wound and transported to hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in police custody.

A second male was located by police in hospital, receiving treatment for his injuries. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman also suffered minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.