Two males in custody after argument on TTC bus in Etobicoke

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 12, 2024 8:13 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 9:18 pm.

Two males are in custody after an argument on a TTC buses led to three people with injuries.

Police say they were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. for reports of a verbal argument.

One male was located with a stab wound and transported to hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in police custody.

A second male was located by police in hospital, receiving treatment for his injuries. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman also suffered minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

Top Stories

2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU
2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 4, including baby, not speaking: SIU

The province's police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April that killed four people, including a baby, have not spoken with investigators. The...

7h ago

Motorcyclist injured in collision on Highway 401 EB east of Port Union Road
Motorcyclist injured in collision on Highway 401 EB east of Port Union Road

A motorcyclist has been injured after a collision on Highway 401 eastbound collector lanes just east of Port Union Road. OPP responded to the crash on Wednesday evening. The motorcyclist has been...

7m ago

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

7h ago

Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning technicality
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning technicality

Tensions are brewing between a local corner store and the city. The reason: a cup of coffee. Yana Miriev has owned Finch store on Dewson Street near Ossington Avenue since 2022. The store initially...

2h ago

