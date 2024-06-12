2 officers involved in wrong-way highway crash that killed 3, including baby, not speaking: SIU

Video still of a cargo van going the wrong way on Highway 401 in Whitby before a crash that killed four people.
Video still of a cargo van going the wrong way on Highway 401 in Whitby before a crash that killed four people. X/Broadcastify

By John Marchesan

Posted June 12, 2024 1:33 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2024 1:38 pm.

The province’s police watchdog says the two police officers involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 back in April have not spoken with investigators.

The Special Investigations Unit says neither of the officers, designated as subject officials, have submitted to an interview or provided their duty notes “as is their legal right.”

The SIU says 36 civilian witnesses have been identified and interviewed so far while interviews with 19 other witness officials are ongoing.

“At this time, the SIU is in possession of more than 100 videos, obtained from in-car camera footage, drone footage, body-worn camera footage, Ministry of Transportation footage and civilian recordings,” the agency said in an update on Wednesday.

Two Indian nationals along with a three-month-old baby boy were killed in the multi-vehicle wrong-way crash on April 29 in Whitby when Durham police began pursuing two suspects who had allegedly robbed an LCBO in Clarington. The driver of the cargo van fleeing police was also killed in the crash. Two other people, the parents of the child, were seriously injured but survived the crash as did the second occupant of the van.

The SIU says the infant’s mother, a 27-year-old woman, has been released from hospital while the 38-year-old occupant of the cargo van remains in hospital.

Audio of the chase reveals at least one Ontario Provincial Police officer expressed concern that “someone is going to get hurt” after seeing the high-speed chase going in the wrong direction on the highway.

Questions have now been raised about the police pursuit and whether it contravened the province’s Community Safety and Policing Act.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

7m ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

1h ago

Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts
Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety. In a letter to Stephen...

31m ago

Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted
Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly lured an underaged child to meet with him before sexually assaulting them. Toronto police say on June 11 the man, pretending to be a 17-year-old,...

3h ago

Top Stories

TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information
TDSB hit by ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information

The Toronto District School Board says it has been hit by a ransomware attack that could have compromised personal information. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, the TDSB said it "recently became...

7m ago

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

1h ago

Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts
Union claims public safety at risk if Enbridge Gas eliminates emergency response shifts

The union representing Enbridge Gas workers says the company is planning to eliminate emergency response shifts and reduce compliance testing, which poses a risk to public safety. In a letter to Stephen...

31m ago

Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted
Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly lured an underaged child to meet with him before sexually assaulting them. Toronto police say on June 11 the man, pretending to be a 17-year-old,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

2h ago

2:19
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church
Vigil held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church

Community members gathered for a prayer vigil to mourn the loss of St. Anne's church to a four-alarm fire last weekend. Michelle Mackey reports on how parishioners plan to move forward.

14h ago

2:29
Has safety improved on the TTC?
Has safety improved on the TTC?

Following a string of violent incidents over the years on the red rocket, has safety improved on the TTC? Afua Baah takes a look at the latest numbers and sees if more can be done to make riders feel safe on transit.

15h ago

2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

15h ago

2:32
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus

A judge has ruled Tenzin Norbu was experiencing active psychosis and not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus. As Tina Yazdani reports, he will be detained in a hospital setting.

19h ago

More Videos