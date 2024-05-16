Leafs top prospect Easton Cowan leads Knights to OHL title

Easton Cowan
Easton Cowan of the London Knights. (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images).

By Sportsnet

Posted May 16, 2024 5:51 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 5:52 am.

The London Knights are headed to the Memorial Cup.

The Knights punched their ticket when they won the Ontario Hockey League championship on Wednesday after completing a sweep of the Oshawa Generals with a 7-1 win.

It’s the fifth OHL championship for the Knights, as they also won in 2005, 2012, 2013 and 2016.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan once again led the way with a goal and three assists in Wednesday’s win. Cowan finished the OHL playoffs with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 18 games.

He was named playoff MVP and became the first OHL player to win both regular season and post-season MVP since Mitch Marner did it in 2016, also with the Knights.

Sam Dickinson, Ruslan Gazizov and Denver Barkey and finished with a goal and two assists, and William Nicholl provided the rest of the offence for London. 

Michael Simpson had 25 saves.

Calum Ritchie scored the lone goal for Oshawa, which got 23 saves from Jacob Oster.

The Knights join the QMJHL champion Drummondville Voltigeurs and host Saginaw Spirit as qualifiers for the CHL’s championship tournament. In the WHL, the Moose Jaw Warriors are currently up 3-0 on the Portland Winterhawks and are on the brink of securing the final spot in the battle for the Memorial Cup.

