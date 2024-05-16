Police seek help finding sex assault suspect

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect in a sexual assault from last summer, hoping to gain leads on his whereabouts.

Investigators say a person was assaulted and sexually assaulted at a residence in the Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East area on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The suspect has been identified as Eddie Warner, 51, of Toronto.

Police say Warner and the alleged victim knew each other.

He’s described as six foot two, 210 pounds with a black receding hairline.

Warner is known to frequent the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street area of Toronto, and the Windermere Road and Adelaide Street North in London, Ontario.