The Big Story

Has decriminalization failed in B.C.?

A person holds cocaine they received from the Drug User Liberation Front, which was handing out a safe supply of illicit drugs in the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver, B.C., on April 14, 2021.
A person holds cocaine they received from the Drug User Liberation Front, which was handing out a safe supply of illicit drugs in the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver, B.C., on April 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 17, 2024 8:20 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 8:22 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, more than a year ago, B.C. decriminalized possession of small amounts of certain drugs. Earlier this month, they asked the federal government to recriminalize public use of those drugs. It was supposed to be a three-year pilot, but the key part of it lasted less than half that time.

Jen St. Denis is a reporter with The Tyee. She says that decriminalization on its own, likely wasn’t enough to decrease overdose deaths.

“There’s entire swathes of the province that have absolutely no overdose prevention sites … so when we’re talking about saving lives, that’s probably something that’s not adequate and probably had to be ramped up in conjunction with decriminalization,” 

What made the government throw in the towel? Why didn’t this project work as intended? And what does this mean for other places, specifically Toronto, that are considering similar measures?

