French police fatally shoot a man suspected of planning to set fire to a synagogue
Posted May 17, 2024 2:41 am.
Last Updated May 17, 2024 2:42 am.
PARIS (AP) — France’s Interior Ministry says police have shot and killed an armed suspect who appeared to be planning to set fire to a synagogue in the Normandy city of Rouen.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on the social media site X that the armed individual was “neutralized” on Friday morning and thanked officers for their “reactivity and their courage.”
The ministry confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed.
The Associated Press