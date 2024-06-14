The Real McCoy enjoying revival after moving to new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 14, 2024 12:59 pm.

Burger places in Toronto are a dime a dozen across the city but you’ll find few that have been around as long as The Real McCoy. That’s because of owner George Mihail.

Mihail’s father opened the original burger spot on Markham Road 55 years ago. 

“I still remember walking in, I was seven years old at the time, walking in, and I thought it was going to be a restaurant. [But] they were only selling bread here. Dad goes, ‘No, no, no. Next month we’re going take it over. We’re going to build a restaurant’,” said Mihail.

He worked there for 17 years alongside the man he affectionately calls, “Pops” before buying into the business himself.

“It needed a little bit of change and the opportunity came and I was just recently married at the time … we decided to go into it and the rest, I guess, is history.”

Mihail and his father Louie were an unstoppable duo, working seven days a week almost every week.

Until one day, “I remember the last Sunday, we were open. It was Easter. All the employees, no one wanted to work that day. So me and dad are working and stuff. So he was doing onion rings and I was serving whatever. And my wife and my sister came up and I remember because they just brought all the food, whatever he had like the lamb or whatever it was, big spread and stuff,” explained Mihail.

“He would just looked and stared and started going and within two seconds, click, click, click, turn off all the gas, turn off the pizza oven and stuff, turn off the fryer, hit the back lights, go get your jacket. Let’s get the hell out of here. The girls pulled in the driveway. We were about five minutes behind them and never look backed on Sundays again,” he recalled fondly.

Louie passed away in 2015, but his son kept the restaurant going until 2022. “And I got the letter on June 1 that we had to vacate the restaurant,” said Mihail. “and I got to be out of here in six months, so that was a big shock.”

Mihail made that public a few months later and the community rallied around the small restaurant, lining up in a blizzard for a final bite. CityNews was there on the last day of service and were there less than a year later when they opened their doors again, just a few blocks away.

The Real McCoy found a new home on Lawrence Street and Bellamy Avenue. The new location is little bigger than the old spot, but still has the same menu, and much of the same staff, including Mihail’s wife Sophie.

While they are both happy with where things are now, they have big dreams for the future of the Real McCoy. “I would like to open a couple more restaurants. in Scarborough .

“I would like a couple more restaurant but not just for me so that I would like other people to experience how I experienced it. I want it to be a family-run kind of restaurant. I would like that to, so someone else could have their own business, and be a part of a community because we were
such a big part of the community in Scarborough,” said Mihail.

“I’d like to be able to keep this legacy going. Not so much just the food or just another business, but the way it’s run. We were rewarded maybe not with an abundance of money, but the experiences and being able to help others in our community is something can’t even explain with words. And I hope we can pass that on,” added Sophie.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls closed after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls closed after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls are closed on Friday after a dump truck struck an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say the dump truck with its raised box...

14m ago

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

2h ago

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

8h ago

TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early
TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early

Weeks ahead of schedule, the TTC will be resuming streetcar service along St. Clair Avenue next weekend. It had been replaced by bus service last September as major infrastructure upgrades were made...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls closed after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls closed after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls are closed on Friday after a dump truck struck an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say the dump truck with its raised box...

14m ago

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

2h ago

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

8h ago

TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early
TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early

Weeks ahead of schedule, the TTC will be resuming streetcar service along St. Clair Avenue next weekend. It had been replaced by bus service last September as major infrastructure upgrades were made...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

18h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

23h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos