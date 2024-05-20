Trump Media and Technology Group posts more than $300 million net loss in first public quarter

FILE - The download screen for Truth Social app is seen on a laptop computer, March 20, 2024, in New York. Trump Media and Technology Group, the owner of former President Donald Trump's social networking site Truth Social, lost more than $300 million last quarter, according to its first earnings report as a publicly traded company Monday, May 20. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2024 5:38 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2024 5:42 pm.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Trump Media and Technology Group, the owner of former President Donald Trump’s social networking site Truth Social, lost more than $300 million last quarter, according to its first earnings report as a publicly traded company.

For the three-month period that ended March 31, the company posted a loss of $327.6 million, which it said included $311 million in non-cash expenses related to its merger with a company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., which was essentially a pile of cash looking for a target to merge with. It’s an example of what’s called a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which can give young companies quicker and easier routes to getting their shares trading publicly.

A year earlier, Trump Media posted a loss of $210,300.

Trump Media said collected $770,500 in revenue in the first quarter, largely from its “nascent advertising initiative.” That was down from $1.1 million a year earlier.

“At this early stage in the Company’s development, TMTG remains focused on long-term product development, rather than quarterly revenue,” Trump Media said in its earnings news release.

Earlier this month, the company fired an auditor that federal regulators recently charged with “massive fraud.” The former president’s media company dismissed BF Borgers as its independent public accounting firm on May 3, delaying the filing of the quarterly earnings report, according to a securities filings.

Trump Media had previously cycled through at least two other auditors — one that resigned in July 2023, and another that was terminated its the board in March, just as it was re-hiring BF Borgers.

Shares of Trump Media climbed 36 cents to $48.74 in after-hours trading. The stock, which trades under the ticker symbol “DJT,” began trading on Nasdaq in March and peaked at nearly $80 in late March.

The Associated Press

