The bodies of 4 men and 2 women were found strangled, piled up in Mexican resort of Acapulco

By The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2024 3:49 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 3:57 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.

The bodies were found late Monday on a street with their hands tied behind their backs. The identities of the victims and the motive in the killings remains under investigation.

It was the latest incident of deadly violence in Acapulco, which is still struggling to recover after being hit by Category 5 Hurricane Otis in October. Otis left at least 52 dead and destroyed or damaged most hotels.

Last week, five dismembered bodies found scattered on a street in Acapulco. One of the victims was a candidate for a town council seat in the nearby town of Coyuca de Benítez.

In early May, the head of traffic police in Acapulco was shot to death..

In February, the strangled bodies of two men were found on the popular Condesa beach in Acapulco. Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said the men’s bodies bore signs of “torture by ligature” with “signs of torture around the neck.”

Mexican drug gangs frequently kill their victims by asphyxiation, either by strangling them or wrapping duct tape or plastic bags around their heads.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

1h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

5h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

20m ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

5h ago

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

1h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

5h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

20m ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

22h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos