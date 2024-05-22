2 arrested after multiple carjackings in the GTA: police

Toronto police say two people have been arrested following multiple carjackings and a home invasion that took place on Tuesday in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

At approximately 3:21 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a robbery call in the Mavis Road and Central Parkway West area in Mississauga.

Allegedly, a male victim was pumping gas into his Dodge Journey when three male suspects approached him wearing masks to conceal their identities.

One suspect produced a knife and threatened the victim while making a demand for the vehicle keys, while another suspect produced pepper spray and sprayed the victim in the face, and the third suspect kicked the victim.

The suspects took the keys and fled the area in the victim’s vehicle.

Further, police said suspects broke into a home near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue in North York at around 5:30 a.m. and stole a vehicle.

Reportedly, the three male suspects were travelling in the previously stolen Dodge Journey when they approached a residence and forced entry through a basement window.

The suspects confronted the victim and demanded the vehicle keys. They took the keys and exited the residence. Two of the suspects fled in the victim’s Mercedes GLE63, while the third suspect followed in the Dodge Journey.

The suspects were located in Markham, near Warden Avenue and Denison Street. Officers located the Mercedes and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The stolen vehicle made intentional contact with two police vehicles before it stopped in the Montre Carlo Inn parking lot.

Officers saw two of the suspects fleeing on foot and, with the assistance of York Regional Police, took them into custody.

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing and no injuries were reported.

A can of pepper spray and items of evidentiary value related to the investigation were recovered at the time of the arrests.

Malachai Francis, 19, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with 11 different offences including robbery with an offensive weapon, breaking and entering, assault causing bodily harm, administering a noxious substance with intent and obstructing a peace officer.

A male youth, 16, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with 12 different offences including robbery with an offensive weapon, breaking and entering, assault causing bodily harm, obstructing a peace officer, possessing a prohibited weapon knowing it is prohibited, and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

There is no further description of the outstanding suspect.

Both stolen vehicles have been recovered.