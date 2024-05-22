Aircraft landing gear maker Héroux-Devtek reports Q4 profit and sales up

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2024 8:35 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 8:42 am.

MONTREAL — Aircraft landing gear maker Héroux-Devtek Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $20.7 million, up from $6.3 million a year earlier, as its sales rose 18 per cent.

The company says its profit amounted to 61 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 18 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Sales in the quarter totalled $184.1 million, up from $156.0 million a year earlier.

The increase came as civil sales rose to $75.8 million compared with $48.9 million in the same quarter last year, helped by increased deliveries for the Boeing 777, Embraer Praetor and E2 programs.

Defence sales were $108.2 million, up from 107.1 million.

On an adjusted basis, Héroux-Devtek says it earned 49 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 18 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HRX)

The Canadian Press

