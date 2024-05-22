Brampton hockey coach facing child luring, exploitation charges

A 26-year-old Brampton hockey coach is facing charges in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation.

Peel police say on April 16 they received information that two young people who play hockey in a local league were allegedly sexually exploited and lured during their interactions with their coach.

Joshua Sammut has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and child luring.

Police say anyone with information related to this case or any similar incident is asked to contact them.