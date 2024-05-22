Danish police temporarily ban the Bandidos motorcycle club, citing violence

FILE - Members of the Bandidos wait in front of the court in Muenster, western Germany, on June 10, 2008. Danish police said Wednesday, May 22, 2024, they are issuing a temporary and immediate ban on the Danish arm of the Bandidos motorcycle club, citing the group’s violent behavior. (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil, File) AP2008

By The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2024 4:36 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 5:26 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Denmark on Wednesday issued a temporary ban on the Danish arm of the Bandidos motorcycle club, citing the group’s violent behavior.

The temporary ban was based on the assessment that the group’s activities and the behavior of its members “pose both a serious threat to citizens’ lives and safety, but also to public order as such,” said Lasse Boje, head of Denmark’s National Special Crime Unit that handles the most complex economic crime, organized crime and cybercrime.

The measure took effect immediately, meaning members of the group cannot use their clubhouses, hold meetings or wear their insignias.

“Their violence must stop now,” Boje said, adding said that in the past decade, the Danish branch of Bandidos has been involved in at least 10 violent conflicts with other criminal groups.

He said that while they will not cease to exist and be criminals, “this will, among other things, weaken their ability to recruit.”

Last month, Denmark’s government said it wants a court to formally dissolve Bandidos. Under the Danish Constitution, an organization that promotes or incites violence can be dissolved by court.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard then said that “the freedom of association was not created to protect vicious criminals,” and that the Bandidos had engaged in especially “brutal behavior.”

The Danish chapter of Bandidos MC was created in 1993. Three years later, a feud between them and rivals Hells Angels broke out in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, ending with 11 dead and nearly 100 wounded.

In recent years, members of the Bandidos in Denmark have been jailed for murder, attempted murder, assault and drug-related crimes.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year
From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year

The City of Toronto says signage for Yonge-Dundas Square was decommissioned earlier this month and signage reflecting the site's new name is expected to be installed by the end of the year. An update...

34m ago

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

21m ago

Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll
Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll

Almost two-thirds of Canadians feel that inflation at the grocery store is getting worse, a new poll suggests, even as food inflation has been steadily cooling. A new Leger survey found that almost 30...

26m ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

12h ago

Top Stories

From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year
From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year

The City of Toronto says signage for Yonge-Dundas Square was decommissioned earlier this month and signage reflecting the site's new name is expected to be installed by the end of the year. An update...

34m ago

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

21m ago

Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll
Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll

Almost two-thirds of Canadians feel that inflation at the grocery store is getting worse, a new poll suggests, even as food inflation has been steadily cooling. A new Leger survey found that almost 30...

26m ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend

Humid weather is in the forecast before the fresher feel comes back, with storms and high UV in the GTA this upcoming week.

10h ago

0:39
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike

TTC workers are one step closer to a potential strike. Cynthia Mulligan with when employees could begin walking off the job.

12h ago

3:00
High school power lifter breaking records 
High school power lifter breaking records 

Defying the odds and breaking records. Samantha Dunkley from Brampton is doing both. Brandon Rowe with how the power lifter is hoping to inspire others along the way.

1:57
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a woman, who never let her disability get in the way of pursuing her dreams.

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

More Videos