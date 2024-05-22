First Nations leader says little change for women’s safety since Pickton murders

Chief Marilyn Slett pauses for a moment during a news conference in Vancouver, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Slett, an Indigenous leader in British Columbia, says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 4:12 am.

BELLA BELLA, B.C. — An Indigenous leader in British Columbia says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.

Chief Marilyn Slett with the Heiltsuk Tribal Council in Bella Bella, B.C., says discussion about Pickton after the assault at a Quebec prison on Sunday has revived painful memories for the Indigenous community.

Slett, who is also secretary-treasurer at the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, says Indigenous women still face a barrier of systemic racism when it comes to personal safety and access to the justice system when they are victims of crimes.

Pickton was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after being charged with the murders of 26 women, many of them Indigenous.

Correctional Service Canada confirmed Tuesday that Pickton was the inmate injured in a “major assault” at the maximum security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Slett says governments can do better, pointing to the $15 million in federal funding allocated to a three-year program targeting auto theft, compared to $1.3 million for a pilot alert system when an Indigenous woman or girl goes missing.

“It hurts to see that, in terms of resources that the Canadian government is putting towards our women and our girls and two-spirited people,” Slett said. “So progress is very small. 

“The work will not be over until things like the Red Dress Alert is no longer needed in this country, and we’re a long ways away from that.”

The remains or DNA of 33 women were found on Pickton’s farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C., and he once bragged to an undercover police officer that he killed a total of 49.

“His profile is still being raised and talked about,” Slett said about the attention that Pickton’s assault has attracted. 

“Yet it’s the women, the victims and families that are hurting today and still seeking justice for their families and their loved ones. And I can understand how people would feel (about) what happened to him.

Tammy Lynn Papin, whose sister Georgina Papin was murdered by Pickton, echoed Slett’s sentiments that more needs to be done to protect Indigenous women.

“They need to give more funding for organizations to help with the human trafficking for the missing and murdered women,” said Papin.

“I have a strong family like my sisters and my brother that are alive and you know we’ve all been through a lot of stuff in our life, but we are survivors and very resilient women and men.” 

Slett said advocacy work from her and others in the First Nations community will continue, but all levels of government need to boost spending on items such as grassroots support for families as well as transportation services in rural communities to ensure Indigenous women and girls are safe.

“We need to make sure that federal ministers, the prime minister and the premier are hearing directly from families,” she said. “They need to hear the support that’s required for the families that are left trying to seek justice for their family members.”

— By Chuck Chiang in Vancouver

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

12h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

8h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

10h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

15h ago

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

12h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

8h ago

Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days
Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike. A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board...

10h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend

Humid weather is in the forecast before the fresher feel comes back, with storms and high UV in the GTA this upcoming week.

9h ago

0:39
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike

TTC workers are one step closer to a potential strike. Cynthia Mulligan with when employees could begin walking off the job.

10h ago

3:00
High school power lifter breaking records 
High school power lifter breaking records 

Defying the odds and breaking records. Samantha Dunkley from Brampton is doing both. Brandon Rowe with how the power lifter is hoping to inspire others along the way.

1:57
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a woman, who never let her disability get in the way of pursuing her dreams.

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

More Videos