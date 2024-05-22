Judge in Tennessee blocks effort to put Elvis Presley’s former home Graceland up for sale

FILE - Fans wait in line outside Graceland Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley is fighting plans to publicly auction his Graceland estate in Memphis after a company tried to sell the property based on claims that a loan using the king of rock ’n’ roll's former home as collateral was not repaid. A public auction for the estate had been scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2024, but a Memphis judge blocked the sale after Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough sought a temporary restraining order and filed a lawsuit, court documents show. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

By Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2024 10:25 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 10:56 am.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge on Wednesday blocked the auction of Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, by a company that claimed his estate failed to repay a loan that used the property as collateral.

Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins issued a temporary injunction against the proposed auction that had been scheduled for Thursday this week. Jenkins’ injunction essentially keeps in place a previous restraining order that he had issued after Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough filed a lawsuit to fight off what she said was a fraudulent scheme.

A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the 13-acre estate in Memphis posted earlier in May said Promenade Trust, which controls the Graceland museum, owes $3.8 million after failing to repay a 2018 loan. Keough, an actor, inherited the trust and ownership of the home after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, last year.

Naussany Investments and Private Lending said Lisa Marie Presley had used Graceland as collateral for the loan, according to the foreclosure sale notice. Keough, on behalf of the Promenade Trust, alleged in her lawsuit that Naussany presented fraudulent documents regarding the loan in September 2023.

Neither Keough nor lawyers for Nassauny Investments were in court Wednesday.

“Lisa Maria Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments,” Keough’s lawyer wrote in a lawsuit.

Kimberly Philbrick, the notary whose name is listed on Nassauny’s documents, indicated that she never met Lisa Marie Presley nor notarized any documents for her, the court filing said.

Graceland opened as a museum and tourist attraction in 1982 as a tribute to Elvis Presley, the singer and actor who died in August 1977 at age 42. It draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. A large Presley-themed entertainment complex across the street from the museum is owned by Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hot Docs temporarily closing, laying off staff for three-month closure citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing, laying off staff for three-month closure citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs Film Festival says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada’s largest film festival says it will shut the...

21m ago

Toronto police identify missing Swiss woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017
Toronto police identify missing Swiss woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017

Toronto police have identified a European woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 with the help of investigators in Switzerland. Authorities were first called to Humber Bay Shores Park in Etobicoke...

35m ago

Loblaw boycott to be extended indefinitely
Loblaw boycott to be extended indefinitely

The organizers of a May-long, nationwide boycott of Loblaw brands say they will be extending the boycott indefinitely. Loblaws is Out of Control posted a statement on Reddit saying community members...

32m ago

From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year
From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year

The City of Toronto says signage for Yonge-Dundas Square was decommissioned earlier this month and signage reflecting the site's new name is expected to be installed by the end of the year. An update...

6h ago

Top Stories

Hot Docs temporarily closing, laying off staff for three-month closure citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing, laying off staff for three-month closure citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs Film Festival says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada’s largest film festival says it will shut the...

21m ago

Toronto police identify missing Swiss woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017
Toronto police identify missing Swiss woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017

Toronto police have identified a European woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 with the help of investigators in Switzerland. Authorities were first called to Humber Bay Shores Park in Etobicoke...

35m ago

Loblaw boycott to be extended indefinitely
Loblaw boycott to be extended indefinitely

The organizers of a May-long, nationwide boycott of Loblaw brands say they will be extending the boycott indefinitely. Loblaws is Out of Control posted a statement on Reddit saying community members...

32m ago

From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year
From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year

The City of Toronto says signage for Yonge-Dundas Square was decommissioned earlier this month and signage reflecting the site's new name is expected to be installed by the end of the year. An update...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards

After Liz McGuire was hit in the face with a 110mph ball at a Jays game, the internet came together to help her score some big gifts. Michelle Mackey reports. 

13h ago

2:24
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend

Humid weather is in the forecast before the fresher feel comes back, with storms and high UV in the GTA this upcoming week.

16h ago

0:39
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike

TTC workers are one step closer to a potential strike. Cynthia Mulligan with when employees could begin walking off the job.

18h ago

1:57
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story
Mississauga woman living with Down syndrome shares her success story

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a woman, who never let her disability get in the way of pursuing her dreams.

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

More Videos