Meta brand enoki mushrooms recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Meta brand enoki mushrooms are shown
Meta brand enoki mushrooms are shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Canadian Food Inspection Agency

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2024 7:36 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of Meta brand enoki mushrooms due to possible Listeria contamination.

The agency says the recall was triggered by its testing and it is conducting a food safety investigation. 

It says the recall applies in Ontario, but it may be expanded to other provinces and territories. 

Anyone who has the recalled mushrooms should throw them out or return them to where they were purchased. 

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but it can still make people sick. 

No illnesses linked to the mushrooms have been reported. 

The affected mushrooms come in 200-gram packages.  The UPC number is 6 957937 482116.

Symptoms of listeriosis — the illness caused by Listeria — can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. 

People with weakened immune systems, seniors and pregnant women are at heightened risk.

Listeriosis can be fatal in severe cases.  

