Missouri prosecutors to seek death penalty in killing of court employee and police officer

By The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2024 6:43 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 6:56 pm.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prosecutors said Wednesday that they intend to seek the death penalty against a Kansas City-area man who is charged with murder in the killings of a court employee who tried to serve an eviction notice on him and a police officer who responded.

Larry Acree, 70, of Independence, is accused of shooting court employee Drexel Mack on Feb. 29, plus two police officers who came to the scene, including Cody Allen, who was killed. Officers returned fire and arrested Acree, who suffered minor injuries.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office filed a notice with the court saying the state will prove there are aggravating circumstances sufficient to warrant the death penalty. Acree is charged with 18 total counts including two of first-degree murder.

According to court papers, Acree owed delinquent taxes dating back to at least 2019. His 9-acre (3.6-hectare) property and three-bedroom home was sold last August for $260,000, and the new owner paid the taxes. A “Notice to Vacate” sign was posted at the property in February, and authorities have said Acree had no right to be there.

At a brief hearing Wednesday, Acree’s attorney, Edward Berrigan of the Missouri State Public Defender’s office, asked for a continuance so that the public defenders who handle death penalty cases could be reassigned, the Kansas City Star reported.

Acree’s next court date is set for July 10 in Independence, a suburb of Kansas City with about 122,000 residents.

Eleven people are currently on death row in Missouri.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing
Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing

A man has been critically injured following a stabbing in a west-end neighbourhood. Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing....

1h ago

Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park
Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park

A man in his 20s has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Dufferin Grove Park on Wednesday. Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing at the park just before 4:30 p.m....

1h ago

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments
City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments

The City of Toronto plans to evolve its strategy on encampments and support for those experiencing homelessness, saying its goal is a people-first approach rather than turn to enforcement. The report...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing
Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing

A man has been critically injured following a stabbing in a west-end neighbourhood. Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing....

1h ago

Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park
Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park

A man in his 20s has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Dufferin Grove Park on Wednesday. Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing at the park just before 4:30 p.m....

1h ago

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments
City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments

The City of Toronto plans to evolve its strategy on encampments and support for those experiencing homelessness, saying its goal is a people-first approach rather than turn to enforcement. The report...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport

While the original passport listed their daughter's country of birth as South Africa, the records of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada system didn’t match when they went to renew it.

4h ago

0:30
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country

Interpol’s database, which collects information from 137 countries, indicates that so far this year Canada ranks among the world’s top 10 countries for stolen vehicles.

7h ago

2:09
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards

After Liz McGuire was hit in the face with a 110mph ball at a Jays game, the internet came together to help her score some big gifts. Michelle Mackey reports. 

21h ago

2:24
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend

Humid weather is in the forecast before the fresher feel comes back, with storms and high UV in the GTA this upcoming week.
3:40
Business Report: Loblaw boycott extended by organizers
Business Report: Loblaw boycott extended by organizers

Organizers are extending the month-long boycott of Loblaw stores. Find out for how long. Plus, the door opens wider to a possible interest rate cut, and Scarlett Johansson accuses Chat GPT of ripping off her voice. Fil Martino explains.
More Videos