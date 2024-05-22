NDP slam Liberals for slow reunification programs for relatives stuck in Gaza, Sudan

Sudanese Canadian Einam Mohammadian (left), Palestinian Canadian Israa Alsaafin (second left) and Safinaz El-Sohl (right) look on as NDP MP for Vancouver East Jenny Kwan (front) speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 22, 2024 3:28 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 4:19 pm.

OTTAWA — The NDP are accusing the Trudeau government of bungling measures meant to evacuate relatives of Canadians from conflict zones.

They say not a single person has been resettled from Sudan, while it’s unclear if any have arrived from the Gaza Strip, months after launching programs for Canadians to get their relatives out of those emergency situations.

Civil war in Sudan broke out last spring, yet family members say officials expect their relatives will not reach Canada until the end of this year, citing delays with fingerprinting and other biometric requirements

Canadians with family in Gaza say they were left with the impression their loved ones would be disqualified from the program if they escaped the war zone too early in the application process, only to later learn they could still be eligible for a Canadian visa.

NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan says the Liberals haven’t learned from the mistakes made during the emergency resettlement of Afghans, and bureaucratic hurdles are leaving people to die in conflict zones.

The office of Immigration Minister Marc Miller did not have an immediate response to the criticism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions
Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions

The hot and humid weather conditions could lead to strong thunderstorms in Toronto and much of the GTA, with the potential for intense wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. Environment Canada issued...

1m ago

Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada’s largest film festival says it will shut the Hot Docs Ted...

4h ago

Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore
Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore

Court documents indicate charges have been dropped against four of the 11 people who were arrested for allegedly defacing a Toronto Indigo bookstore. On November 10, 2023, Toronto police charged members...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions
Toronto under a thunderstorm watch amid steamy conditions

The hot and humid weather conditions could lead to strong thunderstorms in Toronto and much of the GTA, with the potential for intense wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. Environment Canada issued...

1m ago

Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing cinema and laying off staff, citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada’s largest film festival says it will shut the Hot Docs Ted...

4h ago

Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore
Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore

Court documents indicate charges have been dropped against four of the 11 people who were arrested for allegedly defacing a Toronto Indigo bookstore. On November 10, 2023, Toronto police charged members...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards

After Liz McGuire was hit in the face with a 110mph ball at a Jays game, the internet came together to help her score some big gifts. Michelle Mackey reports. 

18h ago

2:24
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend
Storm risk tomorrow, then cooler by weekend

Humid weather is in the forecast before the fresher feel comes back, with storms and high UV in the GTA this upcoming week.

21h ago

3:40
Business Report: Loblaw boycott extended by organizers
Business Report: Loblaw boycott extended by organizers

Organizers are extending the month-long boycott of Loblaw stores. Find out for how long. Plus, the door opens wider to a possible interest rate cut, and Scarlett Johansson accuses Chat GPT of ripping off her voice. Fil Martino explains.

22h ago

0:39
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike
Clock officially ticking toward potential TTC strike

TTC workers are one step closer to a potential strike. Cynthia Mulligan with when employees could begin walking off the job.

23h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

More Videos