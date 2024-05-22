New York senator won’t face charges after he was accused of shoving an advocate

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state senator won’t face charges after he was accused of shoving an advocate in the state capitol building last week.

Disability rights advocate Michael Carey, who filed a complaint with New York State Police after a heated exchange with state Sen. Kevin Parker turned physical, told The Associated Press that he spoke with Parker on Friday and they “resolved things in a peaceable way.”

New York State Police Spokesperson Stephanie O’Neil said late last Wednesday that they closed an investigation and no criminal charges were filed in what they referred to as a “disturbance” at the state capitol building that day.

Parker’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Carey said he had approached Parker, a Brooklyn Democrat, before a May 15 committee meeting about supporting a piece of legislation when an argument broke out between them.

Carey said Parker grabbed him by his shoulders and shoved him, causing him to stumble back. Carey said Parker then shoved him again.

“I wish it never got to that point,” said Carey. “It’s way better that we can work things out.”

Parker has a history of violent behavior.

In 2005, he was arrested on a third-degree assault charge after he was accused of punching a traffic agent who gave him a ticket for double-parking.

Parker was arrested and ultimately convicted of misdemeanor criminal mischief charges in 2009 after he chased a New York Post photographer and damaged his camera. He was stripped of his position as majority whip in the state legislature during that time.

Associated Press writer Anthony Izaguirre in Albany, New York contributed to this report.

Maysoon Khan, The Associated Press