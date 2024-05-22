Republican National Committee’s headquarters evacuated after vials of blood are addressed to Trump

FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage at the North Charleston Coliseum, Jan. 13, 2016, in North Charleston, S.C. The Republican National Committee’s Washington headquarters was briefly evacuated on Wednesday as police investigated vials of blood that had been addressed to former President Donald Trump, the party’s presumptive presidential nominee. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

By Lisa Mascaro, Meg Kinnard And Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 10:57 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee’s Washington headquarters was briefly evacuated on Wednesday as police investigated two vials of blood that had been addressed to former President Donald Trump following the presumptive presidential nominee’s takeover of the national party apparatus.

Hazardous-materials teams were called in after the vials were discovered, according to the U.S. Capitol Police, who said they would continue to investigate. It was unclear if anyone came into contact with the blood and to whom it belonged.

The vials were addressed to Trump, according to a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak about it publicly. It was unclear if any message accompanied the vials explaining why they were sent.

Spokespeople for the RNC and the U.S. Secret Service did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Metropolitan Police Department and the local fire department referred comment to the Capitol Police.

Earlier Wednesday, the Capitol Police issued a statement advising people to avoid the block where the RNC is located, a short walk southeast of the Capitol. The House sergeant at arms, the U.S. House of Representatives’ chief law enforcement and protocol officer, sent out information advising traffic restrictions in the area “due to law enforcement activity at the RNC.”

Trump’s handpicked leadership — including his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as the party’s national vice chair and former North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley as RNC chairman — recently took over the RNC, completing his takeover of the national party as he closes in on a third straight GOP presidential nomination. A Trump campaign senior adviser, Chris LaCivita, has taken over as the RNC chief of staff.

Wednesday’s situation comes less than two months from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is slated to become the party’s official 2024 nominee and at which significant protests are expected. According to a letter sent last month to the Secret Service, RNC counsel Todd Steggerda asked officials to keep protesters back farther from the site than had been originally planned, arguing that an existing plan “creates an elevated and untenable safety risk to the attending public.”

___

Kinnard reported from Columbia, S.C., and Price reported from New York. AP writers Lisa Mascaro, Ashraf Khalil and Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington contributed reporting.

Lisa Mascaro, Meg Kinnard And Michelle L. Price, The Associated Press

Hot Docs temporarily closing, laying off staff for three-month closure citing financial difficulties
Hot Docs temporarily closing, laying off staff for three-month closure citing financial difficulties

Hot Docs Film Festival says it will close its flagship theatre in Toronto for three months and is laying off staff due to financial difficulties. Canada's largest film festival says it will shut the...

22m ago

Toronto police identify missing Swiss woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017
Toronto police identify missing Swiss woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017

Toronto police have identified a European woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 with the help of investigators in Switzerland. Authorities were first called to Humber Bay Shores Park in Etobicoke...

36m ago

Loblaw boycott to be extended indefinitely
Loblaw boycott to be extended indefinitely

The organizers of a May-long, nationwide boycott of Loblaw brands say they will be extending the boycott indefinitely. Loblaws is Out of Control posted a statement on Reddit saying community members...

33m ago

From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year
From Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square: new signage expected in Toronto by end of year

The City of Toronto says signage for Yonge-Dundas Square was decommissioned earlier this month and signage reflecting the site's new name is expected to be installed by the end of the year. An update...

6h ago

