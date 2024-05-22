Thunderstorms possible in Toronto, GTA with chance of tornado in central Ontario

The current weather conditions could pave the way for strong thunderstorms in Toronto and parts of the GTA, with the risk of a tornado in central Ontario.

Toronto is expected to see a daytime high of 28 C on Wednesday, increasing the threat of severe weather in the city and much of southern Ontario. There is currently a 40 per cent chance of showers for Toronto this afternoon, with the risk of strong thunderstorms from noon to 8 p.m. Strong wind gusts of up to 100 km/h are also possible in some localized areas.

Central Ontario and along the Quebec border stretching from Temiskaming Shores, Ont., to Val-d’Or, Que., could experience tornadoes, large hail, strong winds, and heavy downpours.

While Toronto and the GTA will experience hot daytime temperatures and humidex values on Wednesday, a cold front will squash some of that heat to cap off the week, with plenty of sunshine on the way. We’re expecting sunny skies and a high of 25 C on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures sky-rocketed in the city on Tuesday, hitting 29 C at its peak, though it felt more like 34 C. Toronto’s average high for this time of the year is 20 C.

