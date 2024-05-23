Kenyan climber is found dead on Mount Everest in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A climber from Kenya attempting to scale the world’s highest mountain has been found dead near the summit, officials said Thursday.

The body of Cheruiyot Kirui was found on Mount Everest, said Khim Lal Gautam, a government official based at the base camp of the mountain.

It was unclear when the body would be recovered because the oxygen level is low at that altitude and it’s difficult for Sherpas to carry down.

Officials said more than 450 climbers have scaled Mount Everest from the Nepali side of the peak in the south this season. Three climbers were reported killed and four are still missing on Mount Everest this season, which ends in a few days.

Most climbing of Everest and nearby Himalayan peaks is done in April and May when weather conditions are most favorable.

The Associated Press