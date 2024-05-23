Manitoba government plans new rules for rent increases and incentives for new housing

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is planning new rules for landlords who want to raise rents.

A bill now before the legislature would set down a few conditions for landlords who want to raise rents above the annual provincial guideline, which is tied to inflation.

Currently, landlords can apply to a residential tenancies director for a higher rent increase and make their argument.

The bill would limit such applications to cases where landlords face a sharp rise in taxes, utilities and security costs, or where they invest in capital projects such as plumbing and heating.

The bill would also give a residential tenancies director the power to order rent increases to be phased in over a number of years instead of taking effect immediately.

The bill would also expand exemptions to the rent guideline, so that landlords who convert non-residential properties to rental units can raise rents for 10 years before being regulated.

