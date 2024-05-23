Police seek suspect in GO Train sex assault

A suspect in a sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 23, 2024 12:53 pm.

Toronto Police are trying to identify a suspect in a sexual assault on a GO Train last Friday.

Officers were called on May 17, at around 11:45 a.m. after reports that a man sexually assaulted a woman while onboard an eastbound GO Train in Union Station.

The suspect fled the area, running down the platform stairs.

He was last seen going north on Bay Street.

Image of a sexual assault suspect. Toronto Police.

He’s described as 20 to 30 years old, around five foot ten with a slim build. He was wearing dark clothing, a baseball cap, and was carrying a green shopping bag and a skateboard.

