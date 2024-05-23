Sony says focus is on creativity, with games, movies, music, sensors, IP, and not gadgets

FILE - A logo of Sony is seen at the headquarters of Sony Corp. on May 10, 2022, in Tokyo. Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony says it’s focusing on creativity in movies, animation and video games, rather than old-fashioned gadgetry. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 12:30 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 12:43 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony says it’s focusing on creativity in movies, animation and video games, rather than old-fashioned gadgetry.

Its chief executive, Kenichiro Yoshida, outlined the company’s strategy Thursday, saying Sony was helping creative professionals deliver what he called “kando,” or a moving experience.

Yoshida did not speak about reports Tokyo-based Sony and Apollo Global Management are interested in buying Paramount Global.

Yoshida said the company is now emphasizing the creative process itself instead of prized products of the past like the Walkman portable music player and Trinitron color TVs. He said “synergies” are no longer between entertainment and electronics, but determined by intellectual property spanning animation, music, games and films.

“We will continue to support people’s creativity through our technology,” he said in an online briefing.

Sony is adapting to tougher times, with rivals making cheaper but competitive electronics. Critics say venturing into movies, music and other entertainment can be unprofitable.

Starting with its acquisition of EMI Music Publishing in 2018, Sony has invested approximately 1.5 trillion yen ($10 billion) in the last six years to strengthen its content creation.

In 2021 it acquired Crunchyroll, which has more than 13 million paid subscribers and delivers Japanese animation globally. Another was Yoasobi, a Japanese music duo that includes Vocaloid technology, or singing voice synthesizer software, and is attracting global fans.

Sony’s real-time computing technology that records “this moment,” as Yoshida put it, is being used in cameras at sports events because it can capture quickly moving subjects without distortion.

It’s also used for news coverage and editing and in 3D video and computer graphics, including hit movies like “Godzilla Minus One,” and games based on human athletes’ movements, according to Yoshida.

Sony recently reported its quarterly profit rose to 189 billion yen ($1.2 billion) from 141 billion yen the year before. Quarterly sales for the maker of the PlayStation game machines rose 14% to 3.48 trillion yen ($22 billion).

But for the fiscal year through March, Sony recorded a 3% decline in profit at 970 billion yen ($6.2 billion) due to a weak performance in its financial services segment, which will be partially spun off next year.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments
City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments

The City of Toronto plans to evolve its strategy on encampments and support for those experiencing homelessness, saying its goal is a people-first approach rather than turn to enforcement. The report...

3h ago

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

10h ago

Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing
Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing

A man has been critically injured following a stabbing in a west-end neighbourhood. Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing....

7h ago

Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park
Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park

A man in his 20s has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Dufferin Grove Park on Wednesday. Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing at the park just before 4:30 p.m....

7h ago

Top Stories

City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments
City opts for people-first approach over enforcement on homeless encampments

The City of Toronto plans to evolve its strategy on encampments and support for those experiencing homelessness, saying its goal is a people-first approach rather than turn to enforcement. The report...

3h ago

'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed
'Why can my friends travel and not me?': 8-year-old Canadian citizen can't get passport renewed

A Toronto couple reached out to Speakers Corner after months of frustration trying to renew the passport for their daughter, who's a Canadian citizen. It all started six months ago when Miranda, Derek...

10h ago

Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing
Man in his 20s critically injured in west-end stabbing

A man has been critically injured following a stabbing in a west-end neighbourhood. Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing....

7h ago

Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park
Man injured in stabbing at Dufferin Grove Park

A man in his 20s has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Dufferin Grove Park on Wednesday. Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing at the park just before 4:30 p.m....

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Summer-like end to the week
Summer-like end to the week

The humidity of the last few days will lift and sunny, warm temperatures will dominate the forecast for the next several days.

7h ago

2:52
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians

The majority of Canadians are having trouble believing grocery inflation is slowing. Plus, one company is cashing in on artificial intelligence, and a new Barbie doll is honouring a Canadian sports legend. Fil Martino reports.

8h ago

2:47
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport

While the original passport listed their daughter's country of birth as South Africa, the records of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada system didn’t match when they went to renew it.

10h ago

0:30
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country

Interpol’s database, which collects information from 137 countries, indicates that so far this year Canada ranks among the world’s top 10 countries for stolen vehicles.

13h ago

2:09
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards
Jays fan hit by foul ball scores signed baseball and trading cards

After Liz McGuire was hit in the face with a 110mph ball at a Jays game, the internet came together to help her score some big gifts. Michelle Mackey reports. 
More Videos