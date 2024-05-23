S&P/TSX composite down as telecoms and utilities fall, U.S. stock markets mixed

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2024 11:32 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the telecommunication and utility stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.89 points at 22,291.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 293.35 points at 39,377.69. The S&P 500 index was up 7.25 points at 5,314.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 108.91 points at 16,910.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.03 cents US compared with 73.13 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude contract was down four cents at US$77.53 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.03 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$45.20 at US$2,347.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

