Doors Open Toronto 2024 will have 163 sites across the city for exploration

Nick Westoll looks at Doors Open Toronto and has more on the new additions to the 2024 edition of the city-wide event.

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 24, 2024 7:25 am.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 7:55 am.

A huge sugar plant on the Toronto waterfront and a signature downtown brewery are among the new places that will be free for exploration at this year’s Doors Open event.

There will be 163 sites open at various times on Saturday and/or Sunday, and of those properties 50 are new in 2024 compared to the previous year.

“(This opportunity is) very rare. Obviously, we’re not open to the public, so people can’t just come off the street and visit our site,” Rob Gentilcore, the general manager of the Redpath Sugar plant on Queens Quay East, said.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to understand not only what we produce but what we mean here on the Toronto waterfront.”

Redpath Sugar participated in a handful of Doors Open Toronto events, and it last invited the public onto the property in 2019.

“I’ve been here coming close to 30 years and the transformation of this area has been immense, has been amazing,” he said, noting the company’s presence has shrunk to 11 acres with considerable development nearby.

Related:

“Redpath will do anywhere from 27 to 32 vessels per year here … each vessel carries roughly 20,000 to 25,000 metric tons of sugar per vessel that we offload.”

Gentilcore said people will be able to see and learn how plant staff unload and handle sugar from ships that come from South America, view and participate in baking demonstrations, visit the photo booth, and have the ability to ask the staff any sugar-related questions.

If you head west along Queens Quay and head up to Roundhouse Park, you will be able to go behind the scenes at Steam Whistle Brewing as the company marks 25 years since first moving into the heritage railway property.

“We’re going to be taking people into our private event spaces where you can see all those original brickwork, all the original pipes, all the original beams that you wouldn’t get to see on a daily basis,” Rachel Horkan, the general manager of the company’s taproom and restaurant, said during a tour of the property.

“It’s a historic building built in 1929. People walk by it every day, don’t realize what it has to offer, so we want to encourage people to come down, see what it’s like and come down here and … see the gorgeous architecture.”

Kristine Williamson, the City of Toronto’s programming lead for Doors Open, said the annual event is meant to promote buildings and those who help keep the properties operating.

“Some of these spaces do not ever open their doors to the public generally outside of Doors Open,” she said, adding it particularly caters to families and photographers.

“It is absolutely a celebration of architecture, but it’s really a celebration of Toronto and every single corner of Toronto from Etobicoke to Scarborough to North York to downtown.”

In addition to all the new properties, the 2024 event will have fan-favourite spots such as the Ontario legislature, Osgoode Hall and the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant.

At Toronto city hall, the rarely accessible 27th-floor observation deck will be open for visits as will Mayor Olivia Chow’s office and the council chambers.

“All of which will have some lineups, so definitely get there early,” Williamson said while encouraging patience.

She said this year’s theme is “hidden histories” and encouraged people to head out to try something new.

“Go see a space you’ve never seen before and I think you will really walk away with a new appreciation of everything that Toronto has to offer,” Williamson said.

Click here for a full listing of sites. Certain locations will have limited parking on site.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford will hold a press conference at 10:30...

0m ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

11h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected...

2h ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

19h ago

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford will hold a press conference at 10:30...

0m ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

11h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected...

2h ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

19h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date

Around 12,000 TTC workers could walk off the job on June 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly with the details on what the strike action could look like.

9h ago

2:22
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life

Peel Police are investigating a double shooting that happened during a late-night gathering outside an elementary school. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the investigation.

14h ago

2:18
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot

Peel Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Mississauga school parking lot that left a man dead and a teenager fighting for his life in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports on the police investigation.

19h ago

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

19h ago

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.
More Videos