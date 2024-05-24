Weekend need-to-know: Doors Open, Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays hits Toronto

While Toronto residents won’t experience the same hot and humid temperatures this weekend, it appears to be shaping up to be a pleasant few days and a perfect opportunity to explore the city’s offerings.

As always, there will be some road and TTC closures to be mindful of as the weekend arrives. Here’s the latest weekend need-to-know.

Events

Bentway Summer Opening Night Party (May 24)

Residents can “mix, mingle, and dance under the Gardiner Expressway” as of Friday. You can expect a lively, celebratory party with food trucks and bar service surrounded by artwork premiering as part of a new outdoor exhibition, Softer City.

The festivities start at 7 p.m. and will go until 11 p.m. Friday.

Doors Open (May 25 and 26)

Torontonians will have the unique opportunity to explore architectural, historical, cultural and socially significant buildings for free during the Doors Open weekend. The theme is ‘hidden histories,’ allowing the most curious to uncover untold stories from across the city through a variety of open-house experiences, engaging tours and insightful talks.

Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Kensington Market Pedestrian Sundays (May 26)

Happening on the last Sunday of the month from May to October, the streets of Kensington Market are yours and open in celebration throughout the market.

From 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, streets throughout the Kensington Market neighbourhood will be closed.

Taste of Korea Food Festival (May 26)

An exquisite journey through the diverse flavours of Korea at this Sunday event. Located at the IYF Toronto Centre in Scarborough, you can indulge in mouthwatering dishes, tantalizing street desserts, and engaging pop-up activities like the spicy ramen eating speed contest.

This event kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Weekend road and TTC closures

Lake Shore Boulevard and Bay Street

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the following restrictions will be in place at the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and Bay Street while Enbridge completes road restoration work following the installation of a gas main:

Bay Street will be reduced to one northbound and one southbound lane at Lake Shore Boulevard.

Lake Shore Boulevard will be reduced to a single westbound lane leading up to Bay Street, and northbound left turns will be restricted.

Sheppard Avenue West

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, eastbound lanes on Sheppard Avenue West will be closed between Beecroft Road and Yonge Street to pour concrete for a new residential building under construction.

Lawrence Avenue

From 7 a.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday, Lawrence Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Barrymore and McCowan Roads to accommodate crane work at Scarborough Health Network – General Hospital. Hospital access will be available via McCowan Road.

Dufferin Street

From 8 p.m. on Saturday to noon on Sunday, Dufferin Street will be fully closed between Yorkdale Road and Billy Bishop Way underneath Highway 401 for bridge deck demolition work.

The World Partnership Walk

This Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., several major roads, including Wellington, University, and Front Streets, will be closed. Most of the road closures will affect only one direction of the street.

Coxwell Avenue

From 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27 to 4 a.m. on Friday, June 7, the intersection of Coxwell Avenue with Fairford Avenue with Fairford Avenue (west of Coxwell) and Gerrard Street East (east of Coxwell) will be fully closed for TTC track repairs.

King Street West

Until June 21, King Street West will be fully closed between Joe Shuster Way and Atlantic Avenue, and westbound lanes will be closed between Sudbury and Shaw Streets for the replacement of aging TTC streetcar tracks. Sidewalk access will be maintained. Phased road closures will continue between Dufferin and Shaw Streets until September for this project which is bundled with the replacement of a 146-year-old watermain.

Cherry Street

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

Lake Shore Boulevard

Until mid-June, between 6:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays, Lake Shore Boulevard will be reduced to two westbound lanes between New Brunswick Way and British Columbia Road for the replacement of a fence.

Gardiner Expressway

Until June 14, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily (except for Fridays and Saturdays), one westbound lane on the Gardiner Expressway will be closed around a rolling 500-metre work zone between Dowling Avenue and Riverside Drive for the installation of a security fence. This work has been coordinated with lane closures on the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue to ensure there is sufficient distance between the two projects to complete both in a safe and timely manner.

A map of all road closures is available here.

TTC closures include:

Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) will be closed from Woodbine to Kennedy for the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service between Woodbine and Kennedy stations for planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate. Regular subway service will resume on Monday by 6 a.m.

Weekend forecast

Friday: Expect a daytime high of 22 C with plenty of sunshine. It will drop down to 14 C overnight.

Saturday: A 40 per cent chance of showers to start the day with an increased risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The clouds will clear by the evening. A forecasted daytime high of 24 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 28 C. Temperatures will drop to 14 C overnight.

Sunday: Mainly sunny for much of the day with a forecasted high of 21 C. There is a slight chance of an evening shower in spots. A 90 per cent chance of rain arrives overnight on Sunday into Monday morning, with temperatures dropping to 16 C.