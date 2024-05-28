US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You by Bill Maher, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

5. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

6. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

7. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Random House Audio)

9. Portrait of a Portrait by Mariah Carey, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

10. Bits and Pieces by Whoopi Goldberg, narrated by the author (Blackstone Publishing)

Fiction

1. You Like It Darker by Stephen King, narrated by Will Patton and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

3. Mad Love by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Alexis Bledel, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Finn Wittrock, Damon Daunno and Elizabeth Evans (Audible Originals)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

5. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

6. Funny Story by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

7. The Duke and I by Julia Quinn, narrated by Rosalyn Landor (Recorded Books)

8. Recon by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

9. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

10. Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Brilliance Audio)

The Associated Press