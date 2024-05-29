Durham police ask boaters for help with missing man last seen eight months ago

Police in Durham Region are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a boater who went missing eight months ago.

Investigators say they were called to a Pickering home in the area of Bayly Street and St. Martins Drive for a wellness check around 8 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2023.

Police say they were unable to locate the man and following an investigation determined he was last seen at Frenchman’s Bay Marina where he boarded his sailboat around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. He has not been heard from since.

Manfred, who goes by the name Fred, is described as five-foot-10 with a medium build and grey hair. He was last seen wearing an orange/red hat, blue shirt and beige pants. His sailboat, Passat, is described as a 25-footer with a blue hull and Ontario ID 50E99759.